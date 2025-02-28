Bob Dylan surprises Machine Gun Kelly with random post about him

Machine Gun Kelly seems to have earned Bob Dylan's seal of approval.

The Nobel Prize-winning music icon, 83, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a 2016 video of MGK, 34, freestyle rapping at an Orlando Record store.

Though Dylan didn't caption the video, MGK certainly could not resist fanboying in return.

"wtf," wrote MGK alongside a screenshot of Dylan's post on his Instagram Stories. "this was not on my 2025 bingo card."

The rapper then shared a selfie video of himself talking about Dylan sharing the clip.

"Cool moment that just happened," said MGK.

"I’m in my conversation pit in my house having a whole discussion about, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this the right direction for this album? I’m questioning it," he explained.

"And in the same breath that I’m questioning it, someone goes, ‘Bob Dylan just posted a video of you.’ And I’m like, ‘There must be another Bob Dylan. Whatever.’"

He continued, "We got to his Instagram, he did post a video. I’m like…Just the originator of doing everything opposite of what people wanted him to do, randomly posting a video of me back in the day rapping in a vinyl shop. I’m just like, ‘What the f***?’"

"Just trust the signs, man," concluded MGK. "That was so cool. I’m so grateful. So random."

Dylan has been sharing several artists' performances and random footage from films recently.

On the professional front, Dylan is gearing up to embark on the 2025 Never Ending Tour, kicking off March 25 at the Tulsa Theater in Oklahoma.

Earlier this week, Timothée Chalamet took home the best actor trophy at the 2025 SAG Awards for his portrayal of Dylan in A Complete Unknown.