Gypsy-Rose Blanchard enjoying 'mother-daughter relationship' she 'didn't have'

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is making the most of the "mother-daughter relationship" she didn't have for years since her mother Dee Dee Blanchard was murdered.

Gypsy-Rose, who served eight years in prison on conviction of second-degree murder for the death of her mother, was discussing her own motherhood journey so far ahead of the upcoming second season of her reality TV series Life After Lockup.

The new mom, 33, admitted to feeling a bit "relieved" to have a girl than a boy in her recent interview.

"I kind of feel a little bit more relieved that we had a girl because I don't know what to do with a little boy," she told People Magazine.

"I'm a girly girl myself, so all the pink and ruffles and stuff like that, that's my area of expertise."

"I think despite my relationship with my mom, I think there is something special about a mother and daughter's relationship that I am so blessed to be able to live through with her because I didn't have that with my own mom," Blanchard shared with the publication. "It's nice that I can just step into that role of a mother and see how it's supposed to be."

The former Munchausen-by-Proxy victim added that she's making sure to be very different from her mom when it comes to parenting.

"My relationship with my mom does not come into my mind whenever I'm now a mom, and unfortunately, whenever it does, it's negative," Blanchard admitted.

"I haven't even gotten to a point that I can honestly give you an honest answer that I could say I could bring that to my relationship with my daughter. There's nothing I can think of," she continues. "That's sad, but that's the honest answer."

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 premieres March 10 on Lifetime.