Kourtney Kardashian stays close to Baby Rocky as she 'breastfeeds on demand'

'The Kardashians' star shares her one-year-old son with husband Travis Barker

By
Web Desk
|

February 28, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is trying to maintain work-life balance after being a mom to a baby again.

In a recent chat on this week's episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star and her sister Kim Kardashian showed the BTS of SKIMS and Dolce & Gabbana campaign that was released last year.

For the shoot, as the Lemme founder was getting ready, the producers asked her if her baby boy was with her on set.

“Yes, of course. I couldn’t be away from him for this long,” Kardashian Barker replied

Revealing the reason in the confessional why she can't be away from Rocky, she noted, “I am breastfeeding on demand."

"So I really try not to separate from my baby,” the mom of four added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kardashian Barker welcomed Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

She also shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick.

While Barker is also the father to three kids, son Landon, daughter Alabam, and stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

