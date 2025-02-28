Kourtney Kardashian' ex Scott Disick gets honest about using weight loss drugs

Scott Disick gets honest about using weight loss drugs rumour

Scott Disick has just opened up about rumors that he is using weight loss drugs.

In the latest episode of season 5 of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were sitting at their home and calling Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

At the time, when he attended the call, Khloe began by asking, “Did you see from the show?”

"No? No! It shows the Mounjaro?" Scott shockingly said. "You're lying!"

Referring to a previous released episode’s viral clip in which Kourtney was going through his fridge and fans speculate a weight loss drug, Mounjaro was on its door, Khloe laughingly informed, "It's everywhere, Scott!"

"Oh, f*** me running. By the way, I'm not embarrassed that I took it!" he confessed.

"Everybody that's got a problem with Mounjaro can suck on my d***.” Scott continued, “And by the way, they can see my d*** now because for a minute, you couldn't. It was tough living that large!"

“Do what everyone else does, hide your drugs!” Khloe wittily added.

"When I was fat, I would have drank that s***!" I don't get the shame of it," Kendall chimed in.

"You don't get it because you don't have these problems, but when I was bigger, I took laxatives. I would take anything." Kendall concluded.

For those unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were dating from 2006 to 2015 and the ex-pair share three children Reign, 9, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 14.