Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's reason behind split revealed

The real reason behind Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift's split has been revealed.

An insider spilled to People magazine that the actor and pop star's breakup was largely caused by "differences in their personalities."

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet that "ultimately" Joe and Taylor "weren't the right fit for one another."

Reports of the Bad Blood hitmaker and the Brutalist star first emerged in May 2017, when several sources claimed that the two had been quietly dating for months.

However, it's not clear exactly when the exes met.

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation," said the insider referring to Taylor’s 2017 album.

"Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble,” added a tipster.

For those unversed, Joe and Taylor parted ways in April 2023 after six years of dating.