Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga sparks relationship rumors after eight years

Rapper Tyga has reportedly found love again, eight years after his high-profile split from Kylie Jenner.

The "Rack City" hitmaker is now believed to be dating Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch after the pair were spotted together at multiple events over the past week.

According to Daily Mail, the rumored couple first raised eyebrows when they were seen attending a Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 19.

However, speculation intensified after they were photographed leaving the Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party at Bar Marmont on Wednesday night.

Inside the star-studded event, Tyga and Madelaine were seen looking cozy while posing for photos together, despite arriving separately on the red carpet.

In footage obtained by DeuxMoi, Madelaine, dressed in a sheer black outfit, was seen linking arms with Tyga as they exited the venue in West Hollywood.

Moreover, the unexpected pairing has taken social media by surprise, with fans sharing their reactions online.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Tyga and Madelaine Petsch was not on my 2025 bingo card," while others expressed skepticism due to Tyga’s dating history.

Meanwhile, Tyga, known for his past relationships with high-profile celebrities, famously dated Kylie Jenner from 2015 to 2017.

Before that, he was in a relationship with model Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a son, King Cairo. As per the publication, he was also previously linked to singer Avril Lavigne in 2023.

As for Madelaine, the actress was last publicly dating Anthony Li, the manager of singer Halsey.

Before that, she was in a three-year relationship with Ghosted host Travis Mills.

While neither Tyga nor Madelaine has confirmed the relationship, their recent outings have fueled growing speculation.