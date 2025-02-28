 
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares sneak-peek into new adventure of her life

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard treats fans with a glimpse into a new driving adventure of her life for the first time after releasing from prison

February 28, 2025

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is embracing a fresh start, celebrating a major milestone after her release from prison. 

In an Instagram Reel posted on February 27, the 33-year-old announced she has officially earned her driver’s license in Louisiana.

In regards to this, she said in a selfie video from the driver's seat of her car, “Hi everybody! So, I’ve got some big news. I am now, officially, a Louisiana driver!”

Moreover, Blanchard, who welcomed her daughter Aurora with partner Ken Urker on December 28, took her followers along for a ride to the store, capturing the experience on a GoPro. 

While reflecting on her driving test, she admitted she still needs to improve her parking and turning but is proud of her progress.

According to Daily Mail, since her release in December 2023, Blanchard has been adjusting to life outside prison while focusing on her family. 

Additionally, she recently announced she would no longer share photos of her daughter’s face on social media to maintain privacy.

Furthermore, Blanchard’s journey will continue to unfold in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, with season two set to premiere on March 10 on Lifetime, as per the outlet. 

