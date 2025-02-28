 
'Boneheaded' Meghan Markle becoming borderline illiterate with money

Meghan Markle's boneheaded kind of moves, and attempts at rehab have found new light in a series of ridiculed comments

Web Desk
February 28, 2025

'Boneheaded' Meghan Markle becoming borderline illiterate with money

Meghan Markle has found herself being branded ‘boneheaded’ for the recent steps she’s taken regarding her re-branding of American Rivera Orchard, into As Ever.

PR expert Eric Schiffer was the one to make the comments during one of his interviews with The Mirror US.

That conversation saw her also being called ‘reckless’ and had the expert saying, “I think this was a bonehead set of business moves that show her inexperience as an entrepreneur

Mr Schiffer not only called out her leadership as well, but went a far as to say that her judgements “seems to be missing.”

“And some would say this is part of her being out of touch celebrity elite. But you know, either way, it's borderline illiterate entrepreneurism,” he also noted.

The conversation though didn’t end there because “I think the future for the brand is horrific because it seems to be a desperate search for relevance at a time where she can't even get out of the blocks without stumbling.”

He also brought notice to Meghan’s “ability to get product-market fit” which “consistently struggled with the shows and other projects,” and even posed a question that wonders, “Why should this be any different?”

“Certainly in the UK and other markets she's got limited appeal, if any,” he also concluded by saying. 

