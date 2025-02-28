 
Kate Middleton's dislike for King Charle's 'ritual' changes Prince George fate

Kate Middleton protects her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, from ‘barbaric ritual’

Web Desk
February 28, 2025

Kate Middleton has taken a huge step by not allowing her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to participate in a brutal Royal tradition.

According to a latest report, the Princess of Wales has refused to allow her three children to participate in the royal tradition of "blooding.”

Blooding is a controversial ritual where family members smear blood from their first kill in fox or stag hunting, as per Fox News.

In his new book, Yes Ma’am – The Secret Life of Royal Servants, royal author Tom Quinn revealed that Kate is adamant that George, Charlotte, and Louis will not partake in the ritual.

Following his revelation, several Royal experts told the publication that they were not surprised by Quinn’s claims.

"Why would Princess Catherine allow her children to be traumatized by the archaic and barbaric blooding ritual?" said royal expert and photographer Helena Chard.

She added, "The great outdoors encompasses feel-good nature, life and healing, not a rite of passage and the acceptance of blood sports.”

"I wouldn’t expect anything less from authentic Princess Catherine. Blooding may be perceived as an aristocratic sport or royal tradition, but blood sports are inhumane and belong to the Dark Ages."

Quinn wrote in the book, "[King] Charles's daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has put her foot down and insisted there will be no blooding for her children.”

"The king himself had gone through the rite as a child, as did his two sons, Princes William and Harry."

