Royal Family’s anxiety grows over Prince Andrew's controversial past

Prince Andrew continues to be a major concern for the Royal family, with an expert suggesting he should be sent to the U.S. permanently.

Speaking with The Sun, expert Jack Royston said that the “disgraced” Duke of York’s past scandals, particularly his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, have raised serious worries for King Charles.

Despite questions surrounding his relationship with Epstein, Andrew has not provided answers or cooperated with investigations and even refused to give a deposition to the FBI, as per the publication.

In January, court documents revealed an email exchange between Andrew and Epstein in 2011, even though the Duke said he he had severed ties with Epstein in 2010.

"I think he should have given a deposition to the FBI,” Royston said. "They weren't even trying to speak to him as a suspect, they wanted to speak to him as a witness.”

"It was the least he could have done,” he added.

"He's now bringing more pressure and more concern for Charles with his relationship with his Chinese alleged spy Yang Tengbo, who obviously denies being a spy.

"And we are now getting more and more stories coming out about where Andrew is getting his money from, which suggests that Yang Tengbo might have been the thin edge of the wedge."