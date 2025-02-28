‘Bitter and angry' Meghan Markle given major life lesson

Meghan Markle’s change in trajectory, from what could have been, to what is has become a hot topic of discussion among experts who believe she could have had so much more.

Commentator and LA based royal expert Kinsey Schofield noted the change in the SUssexes’ trajectory during her interview with Fox News Digital.

“America was supposed to be a fresh start for the Sussexes. [But] they set the tone for how their audience perceives them.” All because “Harry and Meghan spent the first three years of their new life in America bitter, angry and complaining.”

She also noted, “Keeping things positive is generally the best approach. This builds trust and likability,” and “people are more likely to connect with people who inspire, uplift or offer solutions rather than complain.”

After all “positivity creates a strong emotional connection and taps into aspirational emotions, making your brand more memorable,” Ms Schofield also admitted before adding that positivity also has an added ability to help “present your values, mission and unique value proposition without the noise of negativity.”

So in her eyes, “if Harry and Meghan had focused on solving problems rather than merely pointing them out… public reaction would have been more receptive.”

This is because “restoring credibility requires more transparency, proof and time,” and “Meghan never disappears long enough for the audience to forgive and forget.”

Before concluding she got even more candid and added that, “in the professional royal commentary community, criticism is not a personal attack on Meghan Markle herself. There is no ill will toward Meghan as a person. Even when discussed privately, away from the cameras… we fixate on the Sussexes’ professional hiccups. Not them as individuals.”