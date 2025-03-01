Gracie Abrams believed opening for Taylor Swift was ‘never going to happen'

Gracie Abrams just confessed that she never thought she would open for Taylor Swift.

The That’s So True singer recalled that she did wish to open for the pop sensation but never thought it would actually happen.

However, she was really happy to have been "proven wrong" in that dream.

In a conversation with The Guardian, Abrams noted, "After signing and starting to release music in a more real way, and after playing my first shows and realising I was wrong about how I felt about playing live because of the kindness of the people in the room, I started writing long letters to myself about dreams.”

"One of the things I wrote after my first show was ‘One day I want to open for Taylor Swift’. That was never going to happen, obviously,” she added.

The Us hitmaker continued, “What’s been so lucky is that the goalposts keep kind of moving and my imagination has expanded and I feel excited about being out of my comfort zone.”

“Being proved wrong about what was the scariest thing in the world to me at the time has made me really excited to be wrong about everything else," Gracie Abrams further noted over opening for Taylor Swift at the wildly successful Eras Tour.