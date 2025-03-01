Shakira promises surprise for fans after wrapping Colombia tour leg

Shakira has wrapped up the Colombia leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, February 28, Shakira has assured her Medellín fans that she will be back.

Sharing glimpses from the show, Shakira made a promise in an emotional message.

She wrote, "My Colombia! Thank you for so much love. I’m leaving with my heart full and eager to be back in Medellín with my paisa people soon."

"We’ll announce the date shortly, and I promise you surprises that will make this show the most special one I can offer," Shakira added. "I love you all with all my heart! I don’t want to leave!"

Fans and followers expressed their excitement in the comments section. One user wrote, "I've been waiting for years that are a few more months."

"All ready to go to Medellin to see the queen @shakira Paisa button activated," another added.

It is worth mentioning that the singer was initially set to perform in Medellín on February 24, but the concert was postponed due to logistical issues and a stage collapse.

Notably, Shakira has completed performances in Brazil, Peru, and Colombia as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour.

Now, she will take the stage at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile, on March 2 and 3.