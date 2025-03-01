Leighton Meester gives rare glimpse into life with Adam Brody, their kids

In a recent chat with Vogue, the 38-year-old Gossip Girl alum candidly spoke about her children whom she shares with husband Adam Brody.

"My kids, they get what we do," Leighton said in the clip shared by the outlet. "They come on location a lot."

Meester noted that her kids remain calm and composed, enjoying quality time with her and Adam Brody off set.

"I don't think they're fazed at all," she continued. "They get a lot of us off set and a lot of us not working, which has been always a really big benefit for both of us."

The couple are parents to daughter Arlo, 9, and four-year-old son whose name has not been revealed.

In a previous conversation with Interview Magazine, Brody asked Meester how, after having children, her career was affected.

"It's inevitable that it's changed it, and we've had these conversations endlessly," she replied her Brody. "I wouldn't change anything and I'm proud of the mom I am."