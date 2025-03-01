Ed Harris reveals shocking personal tragedy amidst career update

Ed Harris recently got candid and opened up about losing his house in the Los Angeles (LA) wildfires.

The 74-year-old actor and filmmaker and his wife, actress Amy Madigan, lost their home in Southern California earlier this year, and they are still dealing with the loss.

While talking about his upcoming movie My Dead Friend Zoo, he told PEOPLE, saying, “We lost our house in the fires, so I’ve got some things along those lines, so I don’t have any plans to work immediately.”

Harris added, “We’re not the only ones, that's for sure. So we’re doing okay.”

Despite the devastating fire, The Abyss star went on to note that his family is focusing on the present.

He explained, "It’s a great exercise in living day to day and staying in the moment, because the past is gone in a certain way. So you really try to just deal with every day, like a new day, moment to moment, doing what you’ve got to do.”

The Rock actor mentioned that he has learned the importance of relying on others, saying, "Love your friends and accept the love and concern of others and get on with it."