 
Geo News

Michelle Trachtenberg found support in boyfriend Jay Cohen before her death

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York City apartment on February 26

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Michelle Trachtenberg found support in boyfriend Jay Cohen before her death
Michelle Trachtenberg found support in boyfriend Jay Cohen before her death

Michelle Trachtenberg's boyfriend Jay Cohen reportedly supported her during her tough times before her sudden death.

As per a report by Us Weekly, the Gossip Girl alum and Cohen had a good relationship and her was always there for her.

"She was still together with her boyfriend, whom she spoke of highly and lovingly,' a source told the outlet.

"They seemed to have a wonderful relationship," the insider continued.

The publisher further noted that Cohen was "a huge support system" for Trachtenberg

It is pertinent to mention that Cohen was Trachtenberg's agent at the Gersh Agency and they first started dating in 2019.

The news came after Trachtenberg was discovered "unconscious" in her apartment in New York City by her mother on February 26.

The family of the actress requested authorities not to proceed with an autopsy on her body, so the cause of Trachtenberg's death will remain "undetermined." 

'TOWIE' star Mark Wright opens up about fatherhood after baby news
'TOWIE' star Mark Wright opens up about fatherhood after baby news
Kelsea Ballerini plans to recharge with naps during tour break
Kelsea Ballerini plans to recharge with naps during tour break
Mark Consuelos shares one thing he likes doing as empty nester
Mark Consuelos shares one thing he likes doing as empty nester
RZA goes unfiltered on Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef
RZA goes unfiltered on Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef
Gabrielle Union speaks for first time on husband Dwyane Wade's cancer diagnosis
Gabrielle Union speaks for first time on husband Dwyane Wade's cancer diagnosis
Tori Spelling recalls her generous offer to Ross Mathews
Tori Spelling recalls her generous offer to Ross Mathews
'A Walk to Remember' reboot in the works
'A Walk to Remember' reboot in the works
Oliver Hudson flies into a rage over his sister Kate's new show
Oliver Hudson flies into a rage over his sister Kate's new show