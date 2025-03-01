Michelle Trachtenberg found support in boyfriend Jay Cohen before her death

Michelle Trachtenberg's boyfriend Jay Cohen reportedly supported her during her tough times before her sudden death.

As per a report by Us Weekly, the Gossip Girl alum and Cohen had a good relationship and her was always there for her.

"She was still together with her boyfriend, whom she spoke of highly and lovingly,' a source told the outlet.

"They seemed to have a wonderful relationship," the insider continued.

The publisher further noted that Cohen was "a huge support system" for Trachtenberg

It is pertinent to mention that Cohen was Trachtenberg's agent at the Gersh Agency and they first started dating in 2019.

The news came after Trachtenberg was discovered "unconscious" in her apartment in New York City by her mother on February 26.

The family of the actress requested authorities not to proceed with an autopsy on her body, so the cause of Trachtenberg's death will remain "undetermined."