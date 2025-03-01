 
Geo News

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne display strong friendship bond

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne took their children for a play date

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne display strong friendship bond
Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne display strong friendship bond

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are going strong!

The two pop stars, who welcomed their children within days of each other around four years ago, displayed that their babies are as good of friends as they are with each other.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Perrie uploaded a picture that featured her, her son, Axel as well as Leigh-Anne alongside her twin girls.

The 31-year-old welcomed her son, Axel, with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed Axel in August 2021 while five days earlier, Leigh-Anne welcomed her twin daughters with husband Andre Gray.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne display strong friendship bond

In the picture, Perrie could be seen crouched on the floor while cuddling Axel and the 33-year-old held onto her two girls, whose names have not yet been revealed.

“Bubye February, you where kinda lush,” Perrie captioned the post that also consisted of other memorable snaps and videos.

The post brought about sentimental comments from her fans who penned sweet remarks for the artists and their children.

“LERRIE REUNION WITH THEIR BABIES,” a fan wrote, with “LERRIE” being a mix of the names Leigh-Anne and Perrie.

A second user wrote, “Oh my heart melt to see you with Leigh and twnis!”

“Axel with the twins,” a third follower noted.

This also comes amid Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s former Little Mix partner, Jade Thirlwall, being expected to perform at the upcoming BRIT Awards as well as being nominated in the categories of British Pop Act and Song of the Year.

'TOWIE' star Mark Wright opens up about fatherhood after baby news
'TOWIE' star Mark Wright opens up about fatherhood after baby news
Kelsea Ballerini plans to recharge with naps during tour break
Kelsea Ballerini plans to recharge with naps during tour break
Mark Consuelos shares one thing he likes doing as empty nester
Mark Consuelos shares one thing he likes doing as empty nester
RZA goes unfiltered on Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef
RZA goes unfiltered on Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef
Gabrielle Union speaks for first time on husband Dwyane Wade's cancer diagnosis
Gabrielle Union speaks for first time on husband Dwyane Wade's cancer diagnosis
Tori Spelling recalls her generous offer to Ross Mathews
Tori Spelling recalls her generous offer to Ross Mathews
'A Walk to Remember' reboot in the works
'A Walk to Remember' reboot in the works
Oliver Hudson flies into a rage over his sister Kate's new show
Oliver Hudson flies into a rage over his sister Kate's new show