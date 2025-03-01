Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne display strong friendship bond

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are going strong!

The two pop stars, who welcomed their children within days of each other around four years ago, displayed that their babies are as good of friends as they are with each other.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Perrie uploaded a picture that featured her, her son, Axel as well as Leigh-Anne alongside her twin girls.

The 31-year-old welcomed her son, Axel, with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed Axel in August 2021 while five days earlier, Leigh-Anne welcomed her twin daughters with husband Andre Gray.

In the picture, Perrie could be seen crouched on the floor while cuddling Axel and the 33-year-old held onto her two girls, whose names have not yet been revealed.

“Bubye February, you where kinda lush,” Perrie captioned the post that also consisted of other memorable snaps and videos.

The post brought about sentimental comments from her fans who penned sweet remarks for the artists and their children.

“LERRIE REUNION WITH THEIR BABIES,” a fan wrote, with “LERRIE” being a mix of the names Leigh-Anne and Perrie.

A second user wrote, “Oh my heart melt to see you with Leigh and twnis!”

“Axel with the twins,” a third follower noted.

This also comes amid Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s former Little Mix partner, Jade Thirlwall, being expected to perform at the upcoming BRIT Awards as well as being nominated in the categories of British Pop Act and Song of the Year.