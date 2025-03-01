Charli XCX makes shock decision despite success: ‘no music'

Charli XCX is most likely to dominate the upcoming BRIT Awards.

The 32-year-old singer and songwriter received six nods for the ceremony, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, by the grace of her album, brat.

However, despite immense success, which also includes three Grammy wins and already having been named Songwriter of the Year by the BRIT Awards, she has announced plans to “take a break from music to focus on acting.”

“It's probably no music for quite a while. I also want to act now. I’m already there and thinking about that stuff a little bit more,” Charli XCX told The Sun.

The Speed Drive singer continued, “The success of Brat and the marketing of Brat is also, in ways, a curse. I'll pivot, but whatever I do next will be compared. I’m aware that whatever comes next will be the albatross, so to speak.”

Apart from music, Charli XCX also has an impeccable filmmaking and acting portfolio, that includes her already having filmed six movies.

This includes a remake of the 1978 horror film, Faces of Death, Olivia Wilde starrer, I Want Your Sex, and The Gallerist, that includes Catherine Zeta-Jones and Natalie Portman as cast members.

Charli XCX has also starred in 100 Nights of Hero alongside Emma Corrin and worked on Sacrifice, a film inspired by Joan of Arc, starring Anya Taylor-Joy.