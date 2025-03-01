Karla Sofia Gascon breaks public cover post controversy

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez star, just made her public appearance at an event after skipping many others after she drowned in controversy due to her old resurfaced tweets.

The Spanish actress, who is the first openly transgender acting contender for the Oscars, was seen attending the 50th annual César Awards in Paris.

At the event, her film, Emilia Perez, in which she was the lead, was nominated for 12 and ended up winning seven awards at the ceremony, including one for best film.

However, as per Variety, after posing for photos in an all-black ensemble, she seemed to bypass the press with two men who appeared to be her security team.

For the unversed, Karla Sofia Gascon, after earning her nod in the Oscars for her role in Emilia Perez, faced instant and sever backlash over old tweets that resurfaced on social media.

These included her past Islamophobic comments and critiques over the religion Islam, the George Floyd case as well as the growing diversity of award show cultures.

But the actress has been constantly apologetic on multiple occasions after the controversy, even deactivating her X, formerly Twitter, opting to stay “silent.”

Award shows that Karla Sofia Gascon has skipped amid the controversy include the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oscar class photo and other events.