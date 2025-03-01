 
Buckingham Palace releases Princess Anne, Tim Laurence photos on special day

Buckingham Palace also releases statement on behalf of King Charles

March 01, 2025

Buckingham Palace has shared adorable photos of Princess Anne and Tim Laurence to mark 70th birthday of the latter.

The palace released photos on social media handles.

The pictures were released to mark Sir Tim Laurence’s 70th birthday.

Sharing the photos, the palace, on behalf of King Charles, also wished Tim Laurence on his big day.

The statement reads, “Wishing a Happy 70th Birthday to Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence!”

The photos of Princess Anne and Tim Laurence released two days after the Princess Royal held meeting with ‘incredible residents and volunteers' of Lydney.

The palace had released photos of Anne, saying: “In Gloucestershire, the Princess Royal has met some of the incredible residents and volunteers of Lydney, who worked together to protect buildings, reinforce infrastructure and help with the clean up following Storm Bert in November 2024.

“On Lydney High Street, The Princess Royal saw the devastation caused to homes and businesses by the storm.”

