'Daredevil: Born Again' stars make 'electric' comeback

'Daredevil: Born Again' creators open up on Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal bond

March 01, 2025

Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) have been a staple of Daredevil. After seven years, they have returned to Daredevil: Born Again.

The creator, Dario Scardapane, and executive producer Sana Amanat reflect on the reunion in an interview with Metro.

"I’d worked with Jon before, and I met Charlie before, but I hadn’t worked with him, so it’s a dream writing a scene with Frank Castle, Matt Murdock in it," the showrunner said.

"That day was one of those, “Oh, the band’s back together. Let’s have a good time,”’ he added.

While the producer noted, "It was really cool just seeing them talk. Just seeing them both talk as Matt Murdock slash Daredevil, Frank Castle, Punisher… just talk on set. They’re just chatting. And I’m like, guys! It’s a big moment. It’s really exciting."

Dario also gushed about the chemistry the pair shared during the shooting. "Their banter is just, it’s too much fun. You wind them up, put them in a room and let them go."

Daredevil: Born Again is set to air on Disney+ on March 4.

