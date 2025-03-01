'Shogun' star Anna Sawai reveals reason she's tight lipped about personal life

'Shogun' star Anna Sawai also talked about her thriving career

Anna Sawai has revealed why she doesn’t talk about her personal life in media amid her newfound fame through Shogun.

Anna bagged several Best Actress awards this season for her role in Shogun as Toda Mariko, including a SAG, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the 32-year-old said: “I’ve never talked about it. I will talk about my private relationships when I’m ready. I’m very precious [sic] about keeping my private life private, because it’s already hard. I don’t want public opinions of people that I don’t know to affect my relationships.”

Elsewhere, she also noted that she can truly focus on her work at this stage in life since she doesn’t have the binding responsibilities of a husband and children.

“I’m not married. I don’t have a kid. So I can work, and I see that the momentum is going, and I want to prioritize that,” said Anna.

“It also gives me excitement for the new thing. Especially because Shōgun did so well. I know what we can do. I know what I can do,” she added.

Anna Sawai was joined in the Shogun cast by Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Tadanobu Asano.