'Vikings' Lagertha actress reacts to Trump's treatment of Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy was humiliated by Donald Trump during their meeting in Oval Office

March 01, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump clashed at a White House meeting that ended in disaster on Friday, prompting an outpouring of reaction from across the globe.

European leaders expressed solidarity with Zelenskiy after he left the White House following his heated exchange with Trump.

Actress Katheryn Winnick, who is known for his stellar performance in hit TV series Vikings, also took to social media to express her thoughts.

Although she didn't mention what happened at the Oval Office, the actress made it clear that she stands with humanity and the people of Ukraine.

"Ukraine, We stand with you. You are not alone," she captioned her Instagram post featuring the Ukrainian flag.

Winnick rose to international fame for her performance as Lagertha in "Vikings".

Katheryn Winnick is a Canadian actress of Ukrainian descent. She was born in Etobicoke, Ontario. 

Her parents are descended from Ukrainian immigrants who fled the Soviet government and moved to Germany, then later to Canada. 

