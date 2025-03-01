Hong Kong singer Khalil Fong leaves poignant message before he dies at 41

Hong Kong singer-songwriter Khalil Fong has died at the age of 41, according to the local media.

The Golden Melody Award-winning music talent disappeared from the music scene amid rumors that that he was seriously ill.

Last year, he posted a message saying: "I have finally embarked on the road to recovery from the days of illness."

The news of his death came as shock to his fans because it emerged months after he said he had recovered from the unknown disease he had at the time.

Khalil Fong was known for his soulful voice and eclectic blend of R&B, hip-hop, and soul music.

Fong released several successful albums and singles and collaborated with other notable artists in the Asian music industry.

He also won numerous awards for his music, including several Golden Melody Awards.

During his funeral prayer ceremony, a card was distributed with words left by Khalil Fong for his relatives and friends.

It said, "Time waits for no one. As we grow older, we can better understand the reality and illusion of time. Life brings us all kinds of twists and turns and challenges, but I think one of our goals should be to complete the journey of life with an elegant and decent attitude."