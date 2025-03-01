 
Geo News

Hong Kong singer Khalil Fong leaves poignant message before he dies at 41

Khalil Fong was admired by thousands of people

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Hong Kong singer Khalil Fong leaves poignant message before he dies at 41

Hong Kong singer-songwriter Khalil Fong has died at the age of 41, according to the local media.

The Golden Melody Award-winning music talent disappeared from the music scene amid rumors that that he was seriously ill. 

Last  year, he posted a message saying: "I have finally embarked on the road to recovery from the days of illness." 

The news of his death came as shock to his fans because it emerged months after he said he had recovered from the unknown disease he had at the time.

Khalil Fong was known for his soulful voice and eclectic blend of R&B, hip-hop, and soul music.

Fong released several successful albums and singles and  collaborated with other notable artists in the Asian music industry. 

He also won numerous awards for his music, including several Golden Melody Awards.

During his funeral prayer ceremony, a card was distributed with words left by Khalil Fong for his relatives and friends. 

It said, "Time waits for no one. As we grow older, we can better understand the reality and illusion of time. Life brings us all kinds of twists and turns and challenges, but I think one of our goals should be to complete the journey of life with an elegant and decent attitude."

'Captain America' director reflects on Mark Ruffalo's absence as Hulk in latest film
'Captain America' director reflects on Mark Ruffalo's absence as Hulk in latest film
Julia Roberts awkwardly forgets her speech lines at 50th Cesar Awards
Julia Roberts awkwardly forgets her speech lines at 50th Cesar Awards
'Shogun' star Anna Sawai reveals reason she's tight lipped about personal life
'Shogun' star Anna Sawai reveals reason she's tight lipped about personal life
Zoe Kravitz makes headlines with her fresh look in Los Angeles dinner party
Zoe Kravitz makes headlines with her fresh look in Los Angeles dinner party
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take big step for Archie, Lilibet protection
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take big step for Archie, Lilibet protection
Royal Family slammed for shoving Meghan Markle report 'under the carpet' video
Royal Family slammed for shoving Meghan Markle report 'under the carpet'
Tom Hardy embarks on major new crime drama project: Source
Tom Hardy embarks on major new crime drama project: Source
Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss, Romeo Beckham appear in style at Milan Fashion Week
Amelia Gray Hamlin, Lila Moss, Romeo Beckham appear in style at Milan Fashion Week