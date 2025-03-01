Francis Ford Coppola gives unfiltered response to 'Megalopolis' Razzie win

A renowned filmmaker, Francis Ford Coppola, had a priceless reaction to winning the Razzie Award for Megalopolis.

For the unversed, Megalopolis got six Razzie nominations for Worst Director this year, including Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay, and eventually won it.

The 85-year-old director posted his thoughts on Instagram, writing, "I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!"

“In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now,” he added.

Coppola mentioned that he spent $120 million of his money to make Megalopolis and sold a stake in his California vineyard.

For the unversed, the movie had a “much-hyped world premiere” at the Cannes Film Festival last May but left the industry “confounded” as critics gave mixed responses, from calling it "a true modern masterwork" to a "catastrophe."

It is pertinent to mention that, other than Coppola, Dakota Johnson won the Razzie Award for Worst Actress for Madame Web, which was also named Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay.

While Jerry Seinfeld won Worst Actor for Unfrosted, a “somewhat surreal original story for Pop-Tarts pastries.”