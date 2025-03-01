Prince Andrew's difficulties never seem to end as the Duke of York has been denied another opportunity that could have helped him financially.

BBC reported that a deal to take over Andrew's former start-up Pitch@Palace business network now seems to be in doubt.

Although the BBC did not mention in its report whether the Dutch company Startupbootcamp (SBC) is reluctant to sign the deal because of Andrew's alleged link to a Chinese spy, the report on the broadcaster's website said that a man linked to a firm that the SBC called it strategic partner to acquire Andrew's startup had praised the allegedly Chinese spy in China.

The BBC report said, "The plans to take over the Pitch@Palace network had initially been presented as a project between SBC and its "strategic partner", an investment company in Bahrain, called Waterberg Stirling."

"That arrangement seems no longer in place, with sources close to SBC saying it now wanted to "sever ties" with the investment firm."

The BBC reported that Waterberg Stirling had been registered in Bahrain in late 2024 by Dominic Hampshire, an adviser to Prince Andrew.

Mr Hampshire is the only named director of Waterberg Stirling on registration documents, but another person linked to the firm has been Adnan Sawadi.

In July 2024, Swadi praised Yang Tengbo, the alleged Chinese spy, during his presentation in China.