Photo: Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel shock marriage claim: Source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel reportedly have been on a healing journey.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, Justin Timberlake was alarmed after his wife posted a cryptic wish on his 44th birthday.

In the wish posted on Instagram, the mother of two penned, "Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you," she wrote.

"Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you," she continued.

Reportedly, the last sentence from the 42-year-old’s wish struck terror in Justin’s heart, and he has been desperate to save his crumbling marriage.

Elaborating more on Justin’s fears about his marriage, a source told the outlet, “To say he was a little freaked out [by that part] would be an understatement."

"The post struck a nerve, and her ambivalence concerns him,” the source added.

In conclusion, the source declared that “it shows she doesn't take any of his B.S. anymore. She's telling the world it's a flawed marriage."