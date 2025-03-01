 
Demi Moore's daughter reveals actress' sweet gesture toward fellow Oscar nominees

Demi Moore is nominated for the best actress Oscar this year

March 01, 2025

Scout Willis is gushing over her mom Demi Moore’s grace this awards season ahead of the Oscars.

Demi has made an impressive stride in her career recently with the film The Substance. The actress received praise for her acting and took home the Golden Globe and he SAG award for Best Actress.

“[I’m most proud of] her grace and her absolute joy and love for all of the other nominees,” Willis, 33, told Us Weekly.

“She made sure to reach out personally to every other actress in the category in anything she’s been nominated in,” she shared.

She further praised her mom, saying that the Disclosure star “is so unbelievably gracious and humble, and she wants to use this performance and any opportunity she has to speak to be of service. That’s just who she is.”

Moore, 62, is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2025 Oscars for her performance in The Substance.

Willis also argued that people should pursue their dreams at every age., saying, “I do think it’s a choice. I really do. I think it’s a way of life. I hear people who are younger than me say ‘Oh, I’m so old now.’ And I met a woman when she was 93 and she told me she only came into her own in her 80s. I do really believe that having unwavering faith in yourself and what you want to create and what you want to do builds your reality. I really believe that.”

Demi Moore shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, with ex-husband Bruce Willis. 

