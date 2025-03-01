Alexandra Daddario defends her acting talent

Alexandra Daddario has doubled down on her acting skills as she slams rumours which claim she is not a good actress.



During an interview with Elle magazine, she was asked to name the “most outrageous rumour you’ve heard about yourself that won’t go away.”

“That I’m a bad actress,” The White Lotus actress replied. The True Detective star then defended her acting talent, saying, “I’m not a bad actress. I’ve just done some projects that don’t showcase me in the way that I should be showcased. OK?"

She continued, “Directing and the writing is everything. Sometimes I’m lit poorly, but I’m not a bad actress. I got an Emmy nomination. How do you think I did that?”

Besides this, Alexandra was asked about an “acting gig you regret doing. I have a lot of acting gigs I regret doing. This is a hard one, but I’ll be vague,” she shared without naming the project.



“With all due respect to everyone who worked hard and who I worked with, there was an independent film that I shot that was a disaster. A lot of infighting, producers walking off set, just chaos."

"I don’t want to say the name though, because you can’t, but I hated working on that. The movie doesn’t have to be good, but you know, fighting is not something that I’m into," Alexandra concluded.