Photo: Ellen DeGeneres to face new enemies as she moves to UK: Report

Ellen DeGeneres has been warned against new enemies after she move to England.

However, a source privy to RadarOnline.com revealed that she brought along her sense of entitlement from California.

Reportedly, this antic has caused much trouble for Ellen during her time in Hollywood, and if she does not change her behaviour, she can attract new enemies as well.

"Ellen may have been hoping for a fresh start in England,” a source began and noted, “but she might have made all new enemies by acting as if she's above the rules."

After rejecting Hollywood, the Finding Nemo star was feeling “very disillusioned” and moved to her home in the Cotswolds, England, per a TMZ source.

Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi decided to “get the hell out” when Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections.

Earlier, in November 2023, The Times addressed that Ellen was spotted with Idris Elba, who was DJing at a party held at a 17th-century home in North Oxfordshire.