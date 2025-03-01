'Love Is Blind's Dave explains why he brokeup with Lauren O'Brien

David "Dave" Bettenberg recently got candid and opened up about why he decided to walk away from his relationship with Lauren O'Brien on Love Is Blind.

For the unversed, in season 8, the 33-year-old got close to Lauren O'Brien in the pods and proposed without seeing her.

At first, things seemed fine, but then Dave found out that the 31-year-old Lauren had been seeing someone before the show and his friends knew the man.

Dave, who works in medical device sales, started to doubt if Lauren was really ready for marriage and by episode 11, they had decided to end their relationship.

Now talking to PEOPLE, he said, "The reason it didn't work out was mostly the timeline of everything," with the fact that he was not aware of the truth about Lauren's relations with this man.

Dave added, "I think the whole situation of her having a 'boyfriend' going into it and me having to experience and try to play — not play two different roles, but I was trying to be the best to everybody and trying to figure this out.”

"This is coming from not only my sister, who knows this guy's best friend but also, my really close college friends that know him [and] were all telling me that they had been dating for three months, she was staying at his place the week before she left,” he quipped.

"I am hearing all these things and I'm just like, there's just no way I'm going to marry this person if that's what she was doing coming into it. I just can't justify that," Dave clarified.

For the unversed, episodes 1–12 of Love Is Blind season 8 are now on Netflix, and the finale will be out on Friday, March 7, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that the season 8 reunion will air on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.