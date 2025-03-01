Tom Brady takes major step to move on from Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is tired of reminders of his life with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, per a source

Tom Brady is selling his $150million Miami mansion as it reminds him of ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

The 44-year-old supermodel and jiu-jitsu expert Joaquim now live just across the creek from Brady’s mansion. The NFL star is reportedly finding it hard to live close to Bundchen, who’s welcoming a baby with her current beau, Joaquim Valente.

“He's trying to put on a brave front, but he's sulking in private,” an insider declared of Brady.

The insider added to Radar Online: "Every time he looks out across the water, he sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down.”

They added: "He can't take it anymore. He wants to sell the house. It reminds him of Gisele. She was the one who dominated the remodeling, and it's her style, her personal touches. He still feels her nuance everywhere."

Now that he’s divorced, the sports analyst wants to downsize and "live somewhere where he can have some peace."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were married for 13 years and share on Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12.