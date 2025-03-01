 
Kensington Palace hits back at Prince William and Kate's critics with subtle approach

Prince William and Kate Middleton performed multiple royal duties in February 2025

March 01, 2025

The Kensington Palace on Saturday shared highlights of the royal engagements undertaken by Prince William and Kate Middleton in February 2025.

The Palace's "February Rewind" comprised of clips and photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple made sure that their social media posts related to important events also became a part of the highlights.

From Kate Middleton's World Cancer Day Instagram post to the couple's recent visit to Wales everything was part of the highlights that Kensington Palace shared for the followers of the future king and the queen.

The couple are often criticized by their detractors for what they call their lackluster interest in royal duties.

Prince William and Kate Middleton  recently drew criticism for skipping the BAFTA Awards and going to the Caribbean for vacations.

While it was not the first time the Kensington Palace shared the highlights of the couple's activities, the sharing of their monthly highlights on social media remained suspended as Kate Middleton was on a break from royal duties due to her health issues.  

The Palace seems to have taken notice of the fresh criticism on the couple and have decided to inform their supporters what the Prince and Princess of Wales did during the last month as working members of the British royal family.

