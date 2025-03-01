Kate Hudson opens up about working with Scott Disick in 'Running Point'

Kate Hudson has opened up about working experience with Scott Disick on Netflix show Running Point.

Speaking with People Magazine, Kate admitted that she wanted Scott to be longer on the show.

Khloe Kardashians's ex-partner, famed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, made a surprise appearance in the episode 7 of the Netflix series.

Kate told the outlet about Scott's cameo, "It was just fun."

"We were just like, in that moment, who would be the person that would be the most random person to witness [Isla] get hit in L.A.? It was Scott," Kate added.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress revealed that she and the cast felt they "could do a whole thing with Scott."

"I want it to be longer. I’m glad he came through. It was so fun," Kate said.

In Scott Disick's cameo in Netflix's Running Point, he was seen in the middle of a chaotic bar fight scene where Kate Hudson's character, Isla Gordon, gets punched in the face.