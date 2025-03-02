Ken Urker reveals how he reunited with Gypsy Rose Blanchard after her prison release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s boyfriend, Ken Urker, recently opened up about how their love story found its way back after her release from prison.

For the unversed, Blanchard, who was in prison and is known for being a victim of Munchausen by proxy, first met Urker while she was still behind bars.

She was serving time for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who forced her to have many medical treatments she did not need.

In October 2018, Urker asked Blanchard to marry him but they later ended their engagement.

However, they got back together in August 2019 and even after reuniting, the pair eventually broke up again.

Notably, Blanchard later met Ryan Anderson in 2020 and married him in July 2022 while she was still in prison.

After less than four months of her release from prison on December 28, 2023, Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson.

Now speaking to PEOPLE, Urker shared how he and Blanchard rekindled their romance.

He said, "We first reconnected the very first weekend of April is when I came to visit her for the first time after she had gotten out. We spent that weekend together and had an incredible time."

Following their first meeting, things moved quickly, and a month later, they met again to attend Jazz Fest together.

"Then shortly after that, we realized we were going to have a baby. So then I moved down here," he added, referring to their home in Missouri.

Urker went on to mention that his family has "fully embraced and accepted Gypsy as a part of the family. My dad, my mom, and my brothers and sisters are all thrilled just to know that we're happy and we have a beautiful baby girl.”

"And I mean, they're all very supportive and happy to have Gypsy as a part of our family now,” he continued.

"I couldn't be more proud to have her as the mother of our child and as a partner in life. And I think that even after all the things that she's gone through, that was one of the things that I loved about her from the beginning,” Urker stated.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker's daughter named Aurora Raina Urker was born in December 2024.

Before concluding, it is noteworthy to mention that Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up season 2 is set to premiere on Monday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.