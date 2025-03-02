 
Meghan Markle creating ‘Princess Diana Cosplay' with copied fashion

By
Web Desk
|

March 02, 2025

Meghan Markle is called out for copying Princess Diana with her fashion choices.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of recreating more than 50 looks of the former Princess of Wales, in a bid to have a ‘Diana Cosplay.’

Netizen @Remisagoodboyon X notes: "I am going to post one last item here and then I will retreat back into my little Royal Fashion Bubble…. I have been meaning to update this for a while now, but last night was the catalyst that I needed. Here is the Diana Cosplay Collage - 2025 Edition," along with a collage of 58 mirroring outfits.

One user replied and wrote: "I can’t imagine how Harry puts up with this."

Another added: "This is such bizarre behaviour, she clearly needs psychiatric help. So much time and effort you put in Remi x."

A third wrote: "Thank you for putting this together Remi. It clearly shows how much she cosplays Diana. Those who think it's just a coincidence need to see this," penned a third person. 

