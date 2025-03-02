Zac Efron's brother Dylan makes fans cringe over personal hygiene

Zac Efron's younger brother Dylan just went unfiltered on his unusual showering habit.

The Traitors season 3 star was answering some burning questions in an interview show Are You Okay? during its rapid-fire round.

As the conversation turned to daily showers, Dylan begged to differ, calling them "overrated."

“I think people shower too much,” he said in a clip posted on February 28, adding, “We take way too many showers. I go in the pool a lot. Like, there’s chlorine—it’s killing everything.”

The show host then pointed out that one cannot scrub clean the body in a pool, to which Dylan replied that soaps are not an essential part each time one goes to shower.

“We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either. That’s way too much!”

The comments section filled up with disgust immediately as one wrote, “I want to go back to a time I didn’t hear this take on too many showers,” while another remarked, “He doesn't shower, he's NOT okay.”

The actor also said he doesn't like "croissants," but finds sunsets underrated.

“This is so corny,” the reality star said with a sheepish smile, before adding, “Watching more sunsets. Every time I see a sun[set] I run outside and try to watch it.”

The Traitors season 3 is currently streaming on Peacock.