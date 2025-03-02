Meghan Markle, Prince Harry keeping ‘all options open' for their kids

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are dragged for their hypocritical decision about kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to Archie and Lilibet, have made it clear that their children be called by their ‘Prince’ and ‘Princess’ titles

Speaking about their decision, years after snubbing the Royals, correspondent Jennie Bond said: "I can understand Harry and Meghan wanting their children to have their birthright, even though they have turned their backs on life in the UK."

But she added: "What I find rather odd is their public use of these titles while the children are so young - and so estranged from their family and heritage.

"Both Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they found royal life deeply uncomfortable, so it’s hard to think they would ever want it for their children. But they are probably right to keep all options open for them,” she noted.



