Lizzo flaunts weight loss progress in new video

Lizzo is in a celebratory mood with her recent "weight release."

The singer, 36, was doing a quick "fit check" on her latest Twitch video livestream posted earlier this week when someone commented that she "looked good."

Lizzo got up to give an even better look at her outfit— flaunting her slimmed-down curves in a black top with light-colored jeans. She completed her look with a silver cross pendant necklace.

“You already know I’m in that Yitty,” she told the viewers about the shapewear she was wearing before turning around to get a better look and adjusting the waistline of her jeans.

She then proceeded to dance for the camera, moving her hips from side to side.

The Truth Hurts singer revealed earlier this year that she has reached her "weight release goal."

“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!" she said in an Instagram post on January 25.

"Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to," she added alongside a photo of her in a dark red two-piece workout set. "Time for new goals!" she concluded.