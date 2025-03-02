Megan Fox 'leaning heavily' on sister amid last trimester, MGK split

Megan Fox is reportedly days away from the birth of her fourth child.

Megan, 38, is said to be relying "heavily" on her elder sister Kristi following the Transformers star's split from Machine Gun Kelly, father of her fourth child.

"Megan is leaning on her sister Kristi amid her split from Colson," a source told Page Six, referring to the musician's birth name, Colson Baker.

"She's due any day now," the insider added.

The source assured that despite the breakup, MGK, 34, has "every intention" of being an active part of his child's life.

"He and Megan have still been in communication,' the source added. 'He loves Megan and wants nothing more than to be a family unit."

The Jennifer's Body actress and the rocker split in November 2024 after dating for four and a half years.

The breakup happened only two weeks after the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

Despite staying in touch via texting, the actress has no intention to get back with MGK.

"Megan is moving forward independently and is not interested in revisiting the past," a source told Us Weekly last month.

Meanwhile, the rapper is reportedly "struggling" to accept his new reality and is attempting to repurpose 'his energy into self-improvement.

"He has been focusing on mental health and getting back in shape," the source insisted. "He’s heartbroken but trying to move forward."

Megan was previously married to Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green, 51, with whom she shares kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight. The exes also split and reconciled twice before their final divorce.

Megan and MGK first connected in 2020 after working on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass together.

MGK proposed in 2022, following which they broke up and reconciled several times.