Chappell Roan speaks for ‘pressured’ artists at 2025 BRIT Awards

Chappell Roan just won International Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards 2025, for her track, Good Luck, Babe!

The 24-year-old pop artist, who rose to stardom in 2024 with the standalone single, thanked her fans and audience for allowing her to “explore” the skills she had.

In her pre-recorded speech, she said, "Thank you to the BRITs for recognizing Good Luck, Babe! for International Song of the Year.

"That's crazy. Over the years, I have written many songs. I don't believe in bad art but let's just say I had to write a lot of bad songs to get to the good ones. Artists deserve that freedom to write bad songs and to explore horrible concepts, and to flop. And rise,” the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess hitmaker noted.

Chappell continued, "And not be pressured to make music based off of what's trending. So we must continue to support these artists so they can find success on their own terms and have long careers.

"This is dedicated to the people who helped me protect my 'bad art' and lifted me up all along the way. So thank you so much. This is crazy!" she concluded.

In the International Song of the Year category, in which Chappell Roan won, she was up against contenders:

Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em, Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Djo’s End of Beginning, Eminem's Houdini, Hozier’s Too Sweet, Jack Harlow’s Lovin On Me, Noah Kahan’s Stick Season, Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen’s I Had Some Help, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), Teddy Swims’ Lose Control and Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone’s Fortnight.