Demi Moore's shocking journey to her first Oscar nomination revealed

Demi Moore secured her first-ever Academy Award nomination at 62 for her performance in The Substance (2024).

The nod came 40 years after her industry debut, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Despite starring in iconic films such as St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), Ghost (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), and Indecent Proposal (1993), Moore had never been nominated for an Oscar until now.

Director Roland Joffé, who worked with Moore on The Scarlet Letter (1995), revealed that she faced resistance in Hollywood, with some industry insiders claiming she had not "earned" major roles.

According to Daily Mail, Moore also faced backlash for her high-profile film choices and for becoming the highest-paid actress.

However, Moore has made a triumphant return to the awards circuit, winning a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, and SAG Award for The Substance.

As she prepares for the 2025 Oscars, Moore reflects on her journey, expressing gratitude for the recognition she once believed was beyond her reach.