King Charles leaves Ukraine President 'very happy' with latest decision

March 02, 2025
King Charles has left President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ‘very happy’ with his latest move.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday gave Volodymyr Zelensky a warm welcome in London, where the president revealed King Charles made him very happy.
Royal expert Roya Nikkhah tweeted, “Speaking with Starmer at @10DowningStreet President Zelensky said: ‘I’m very happy that His Majesty the King accepted my meeting tomorrow’.”
She further revealed King Charles will meet Zelensky at Sandringham tomorrow [Sunday] in a show of support for the Ukrainian president.
“The King has previously described the “indescribable aggression” facing Ukrainians after an “unprovoked attack on their land.”
Earlier, Starmer told Zelensky, "You´re very, very welcome here in Downing Street."
"I want to thank you, the people of the United Kingdom, for such big support from the very beginning of this war," Zelensky responded.