Harrison Ford reveals shingles diagnosis

Harrison Ford just confirmed his diagnosis of shingles.

As per PEOPLE magazine, the iconic actor has also dropped out of his role as one of the award presenters at the 2025 Oscars due to the health crisis.

He has now cancelled his scheduled appearance at the ceremony on Saturday morning.

The Indian Jones star’s most recent public appearance was at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, which was held on Sunday, February 23.

Additionally, he attended the program without his wife, Calista Flockhart and informed PEOPLE magazine that the reason behind her absence was that she was busy starring in a New York City production of Curse of the Starving Class by the late Sam Shepard.

His appearance at the SAG Awards also came with a fair share of funny moments, where as Jessica Williams, his Shrinking co-star, was giving a speech from her table for the famous “I Am an Actor” segment of the award show, Ford was caught hilariously gobbling up crackers in the background.

"Los Angeles is known as the city of dreams and sure enough, all of my dreams have come true here, from my dream of preparing," the 35-year-old actress said as she realized she could hear laughter amongst the audience.

After seeing that the giggles were prompted by Harrison Ford being caught stuffing his face and giving a surprised reaction, she joined in on the moment, commenting, "I told him to turn away! Don't look!"