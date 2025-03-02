King Frederik, Queen Mary's dance video goes viral

Danish royal family has delighted the fans with a dance video of King Frederik and Queen Mary, and the clip has gone viral on social media.

The royal family shared the video on Instagram saying, “The royal couple and many of Their Majesty's guests threw themselves out last night in the party dance Les Lanciers.”

It further said the dance has its roots back in the 1800s and became especially popular in Copenhagen in the 1860s. During this period it was ballet dancer and balletmaster at the Royal Theatre August Bournonville, who helped spread Les Lanciers by teaching the dance.

For more than 150 years, Les Lanciers has been a regular tradition at the Hoffet's companies, and it continues to be held to this day at a number of events at the Royal House.

Earlier, the royals also shared photos of the king and queen saying, “After the dinner at the Evening Party for Art and Culture, the Knight Hall at Christiansborg Castle was transformed into a large dance floor. According to tradition, Les Lanciers were danced, where Their Majesties the King and Queen also participated.”

The dance video of King Frederik and Queen Mary has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media.