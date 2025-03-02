Meghan Markle's desire for love is getting worse: 'Needs Prince Harry's love'

Prince Harry’s love for Meghan Markle is reportedly causing her to go crazy because the world refuses to see it.

Insight into this has also been brought forward by a well-placed inside source.

They shared everything while speaking to Closer magazine and started at first by admitting, “Meghan is trying very hard to get things right” this time around.

Especially following the “sting of humiliation” she’s been feeling over the growing failure to deliver, both to Netflix and previously to Spotify.

Because of this “the setbacks and negative comments doesn’t help. She wants to be liked but is often misunderstood.”

All in all “she wants the world to see what Harry sees in her,” the insider also admitted before adding that to make this possible she’s ‘making every effort’, even including Princess Lilibet’s image as the main image on her site.

“There’s clearly a great deal riding on this latest venture – and time will tell if it will be the smash-hit success she hopes, or if Meghan will end up in yet another jam.”