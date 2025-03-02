Tori Spelling reveals she almost missed out on 'Abducted in the Everglades'

Tori Spelling has made a surprising revelation about her role in Lifetime's Abducted in the Everglades.

Speaking with People Magazine, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, revealed that she originally turned down the lead role.

Spelling admitted that she declined the role due to her commitment to Dancing with the Stars season 33. But, she was eliminated early from the show.

"I was offered this movie, but it didn't line up because I was doing Dancing with the Stars, and I was committed to that. You never know how long you're going to be on for," Spelling said.

She added, "I didn't expect to be eliminated the second show, and I was like, 'Oh, goodness,' but the silver lining, the Everglade lining, was this movie was still there, and they were like, 'Oh, we really wanted Tori to star in it,' and I was available."

"So I went right after being eliminated [from DWTS] and dove right into the movie," Spelling said. "I believe there [are] no coincidences in life, and everything happens when it's supposed to happen, and it's your journey."

Moreover, Spelling, who plays Beverly, a mother searching for her missing daughter in Florida’s Everglades, reflected on her filming experience, saying, "I think 70% of the entire movie we filmed actually in the Everglades. I did all my own stunts. I got to drive an airboat. It was amazing."

""It was a great script, and everyone connected to it. We all became instant friends. It was just like one of those projects where you're like, 'Gosh, I'm so glad this worked out. This is exactly what I needed.' It was just like a magic of a production," Tori Spelling added.