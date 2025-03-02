Photo: Kris Jenner banking on Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet romance: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet has been going strong.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the pair’s relationship has become critical for each other’s public image.

Nonetheless, the Kardashian- Jenner is adamant to welcome the Wonka star on their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"Now that they’re comfortable being seen together as an established couple, Kris is eager to leverage this romance to its fullest,” a source dished about the matter.

"This relationship is a game-changer for Kylie’s public image,” the source also addressed and noted, "But being the savvy businesswoman she is, Kris envisions using it to enhance the family brand even more.”

In addition to this, the source addressed that Kris wants to take advantage of Timothee’s star power because the ratings of Kardashians’ show has taken a plunge.

"Her ultimate goal? To get Timothée on The Kardashians. With the show at such a pivotal moment, any move to boost their ratings will be significant, especially to attract a younger demographic,” they added.

"Kris sees Timothée as the golden ticket and now she's got her sights set on him to help boost her brand she'll be utterly determined to land her daughter's man for the show," the source concluded.