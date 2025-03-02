Jennifer Coolidge reflects on 'The White Lotus' S3

In season three of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge is not present, but she said she is watching the show and is “envious as hell.”



During an interview with Forbes, the actress who played Tanya in HBO’s hit show before meeting her end in season two opened up about the question of returning as a twin sister to Tanya.

“I know! Look, it’s not like I haven’t wished or whatever, but it isn’t happening. It doesn’t matter — they don’t need me. Mike White can tell a story better than anybody.”

The Emmy winner also raved about the latest season, saying, “In the first episode [of season three], I felt like — Oh, this is going to be really good! I just felt like everything he [White] set up — it’s really eerie — you’re not quite sure what people are up to yet."

"My guess? Soething’s going to go horribly wrong. I think it’s really going to go wrong,” she continued. “Mike White, he wants us to have it all, I think. I can’t wait.”

Similarly, Jennifer previously told Today, “I’m jealous of everyone that’s going. I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it, but there’s nothing I can do."