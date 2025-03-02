Inside Kevin Costner's 'fun' dating life after Jennifer Lopez gave actor boost

Kevin Costner is reportedly having fun after a recent flirtatious interaction with Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Costner is easing his way back into the dating pool after learning that his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner is marrying his former BFF Josh Connor.

"He doesn't want anything serious, not for now," a tipster told Radar Online, adding that the Yellowstone star is "acting like a bachelor in their 20s."

They continued: "There are plenty of women who would say yes to him!"

The divorced actor may have turned 70, but he is in good shape for his age and attracts many women.

Even recently divorced Jennifer Lopez seemed into Costner at a star-studded party in Aspen.

"His flirtation with J.Lo still gives him a buzz. It's given him the confidence to get out there and date up a storm," another insider said. "And Kevin was quite the Hollywood player early in his career. That's what broke up his first marriage."

Costner’s marriage to Cindy Costner ended in 1994, reportedly over a fling with hula dancer Michelle Amaral on the Hawaiian set of Waterworld.

"His friends like to rib him about it but agree he deserves a bit of fun after the hell he's been through these last couple of years with Christine divorcing him and getting engaged to his now-former friend, plus the drama with leaving Yellowstone and the disappointment of his failed Horizon epic,” the source added.

"He deserves to have some fun," they remarked of Kevin Costner.